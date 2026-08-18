Eric Kahler elected to the SDN Communications Board of Managers

The SDN Communications Board of Managers elected West River Coop Telephone Company General Manager and CEO Eric Kahler to a one-year term during its recent annual meeting.

Kahler joins the Board of Managers for his first term and has served as General Manager and CEO of Grand Electric Cooperative and Bison-based West River Coop Telephone Company since 2022.

The nine members on the Board of Managers oversee SDN Communications, which is owned by 17 rural broadband companies serving more than 90% of South Dakota’s geography.

Other board members are:

• President Ross Petrick, Alliance Communications (Garretson, SD)

• Vice President Tracy Bandemer, Interstate Telecommunications Cooperative (Clear Lake, SD)

• Secretary/Treasurer Chad Mutziger, Midstate Communications (Kimball, SD)

• Fay Jandreau, Venture Communications (Highmore, SD)

• Heather Kranz, TrioTel Communications (Salem, SD)

• Nick Rogness, Golden West Communications (Wall, SD)

• Steve Meyer, Swiftel (Brookings, SD)

• Ryan Thompson, Santel Communications (Woonsocket, SD)

SDN Communications interconnects all 17 companies, creating an advanced fiber-optic network of more than 50,000 miles that spans eight states: South Dakota, Minnesota, North Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Montana, Wyoming and Colorado. Together, SDN and its member companies serve businesses with managed services and reliable connectivity.

SDN specializes in serving banks, health care, agricultural businesses, government, manufacturing and education.