School board prepares for 2026-27 school year

JD Ryen was voted in as President and James Sandgren as Vice-President. Chris Veal was thanked and given a plaque for 9 years of service on the school board. Lyle Reiff and Mike Stadler took there oath as a new board members.

Dr. Shipley hadn’t completed the contract with Cutler Law Firm for the 2026-27 school year therefore Superintendent Carmichael gave information on KSB School Law who specialize in school law. Board members agreed to go with KSB School Law.

Russell Budmayr has been hired as the 6th grade teacher at $52,600. He has previously been a principal at Pineridge and worked in the Belle Fourche District.

Some of the designations agreed upon for the 2026-27 school year are substitute teachers $120, long term substitutes(5 days or more) $140, para substitutes $110, custodians $12.50, cook $12.50 (longterm $13.75), secretary substitutes $12.50, activity bus driver with a passenger endorsement CDL $19 an hour, van/small bus drivers $18 an hour, concessions supervisors $20, ticket takers $13.75. Admission prices for games: Students $4.00, year pass $15.00 Adults $6.00, year pass $60.00. School lunch prices are increasing: Students breakfast $2.25, lunch $4.00, Adults breakfast $3.25, lunch $5.40, milk 50¢. Propane will again be with Olson Propane’s state bid.

The board accepted Kristen Seidels resignation as the JH Girls Basketball Coach. The superintendents house has been rented to a new teacher