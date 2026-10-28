Home / Bison Courier / Students advance in VFW essay competition

Students advance in VFW essay competition

Wed, 10/28/2026 - 8:57am admin

Congratulations to Bison High School and Junior High students who were selected as local winners of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) essay contests, sponsored by the VFW in Lemmon.

All winning essays have advanced to the next level of the competition in Lemmon. Congratulations to these students for their outstanding writing and thoughtful reflections on the lessons veterans have taught us about America. We wish them the best of luck in the competition!

 

The Pioneer Review

221 E. Oak Street
Philip, SD 57567
Telephone: (605) 859-2516
E Mail: ads@pioneer-review.com

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