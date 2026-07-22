What can we do to help you make your community better?

Dacia Hilkemeier, SDSU Outreach, was present at the July 13th town board meeting. Hilkemeier stated that SDSU has programs to energize leaders, create vibrant places, strengthen businesses, explore innovative rural communities, grant writing workshops. If anyone is interested contact Hilkemeier at 605-374-4177.

Allen Palmer on behalf of the Bison Volunteer Fire Department asked for permission to put a pull-tab machine in the bar. The Bison Volunteer Fire Department has received a non-profit 501 c3 designation for fundraising. Board members voted to approve.

The walk-in cooler at the Bison Bar is not working properly, Fisher was asked to get quotes, the air conditioning is also needing repair. There have been two applications for bartenders Michelle Dinkins and Amanda Grimes both were hired at $15.50 an hour. Perkins County Fairboard representative Max Matthews has asked if the Bison Bar would have the bar at the Perkins County Fair, board members said no, as the fairboard is who applied for the liquor license. Fisher has been in contact with Larry’s 73 Chuckwagon about setting up behind the bar for hunting season. People can buy their meal from him and eat it in the bar. Board members gave a thumbs up for this.

Seifken will be spraying for mosquitos before the Perkins County Fair. Nelson has passed her written CDL, she needs to prepare for the driving part of the test. Seifken is looking into getting a zero turn mower.

The grant money for the tree trimming will not be received.

Maguire Iron is here working on the water tower.