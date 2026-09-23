The annual Joe Prouty Memorial Car Show was held this past Saturday at Howes Corner Store along highway 73 south of Faith.

While the weather did not cooperate, no one minded the misting rain and with over 65 entries a great time was had by all.

Colby Skogen won the Peoples Choice trophy and Grant Simons won the Joe Prouty Family trophy.

In addition to the cars, there were games, a bouncy house and free will donation meals benefitting the local fire department.

Make sure to add this event to your calendar for next year. Driver or spectator, you are sure to have a great time at Howes Corner Store!