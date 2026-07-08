Celebrating America’s 250th on the prairie

Celebrating Independence Day was taken very seriously across the United States of America this year as we celebrated 250 years. There were Drone shows, parades, fireworks above Mt. Rushmore that included our Governor Larry Rhoden and the President of the United States Donald J. Trump speaking to a large crowd, rodeos, the list goes on. Here in our little part of the USA main streets were lined with flags, banners hung, BBQ’s, camping, Golfing, fishing, water activities and fireworks were just some of the ways July 4th was celebrated.

The swimming pool in Faith had a full week of activities for everyone to enjoy including a watermelon eating contest. Northshore Golf held their annual tournament at the local golf course with a group of 29 golfers enjoying the day. Durkee Lake was full of campers with people from near and far fishing, boating, swimming and kayaking. There was also plenty of grilling and visiting the day of July 4th all in anticipation of the fireworks display planned and executed by the Faith Volunteer Fire Department. And what a show it was! The event started right at dark and gave everyone a show fit for America’s 250th. Just when you thought it might be the finale, a new set of beautiful colors and patterns lit up the night sky capturing everyone’s attention. It was a wonderful way to end the day of celebration.

Remember to express your appreciation to all those who make the fireworks display possible along with those who make sure the City Park, Durkee Lake and Northshore golf course are kept up and ready for all to enjoy through out the year. Their hard work an dedication make all of this fun and celebrating possible.