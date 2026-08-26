Home / Faith Independent / Load of hay catches fire on Highway 212

Load of hay catches fire on Highway 212

Wed, 08/26/2026 - 11:03am admin
A truckload of hay caught on fire west of Faith on the morning of Friday, August 21st. 
The truck came to a stop on the approach to the Mastel place just west of Faith. The Faith Volunteer Fire Department and Meade County Sheriff’s Office responded quickly to the scene. Traffic was blocked off in both directions while the FVFD worked to get the blaze under control and mitigate wide spread damage. By late afternoon the scene had been cleared of debris and what was left of the truck and trailer. No injuries have been reported as of this edition going to print.

The Pioneer Review

221 E. Oak Street
Philip, SD 57567
Telephone: (605) 859-2516
E Mail: ads@pioneer-review.com

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