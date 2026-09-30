Medrud completes OSUT in Fort Leonard Wood, MO

Medrud completed his One Station Unit Training (OSUT) with a graduation ceremony on September 25, 2026 at Fort Leonard Wood, MO. Medrud will join his Army National Guard Unit in Madison, SD with fellow Combat Engineers next month. Mason is the son of Brian & Kristi Medrud, and grandson of Jen Fisher & late Ron Medrud and Glen Haines & late Micki Haines. Medrud plans to continued his education and career goals in Madison, SD.