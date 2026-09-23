Cyrus Hendricks receives Golden West Scholarship

Cyrus Hendricks, a 2026 graduate of Jones County High School, will receive a $1,000 scholarship from Golden West.

Cyrus is the son of Travis and Diana Hendricks. He was involved in golf, basketball, FFA, the National Honor Society, band, and a spot-lighter for the play. He planned to attend Mitchell Technical College to pursue a degree in radiologic technology and radiation therapy.

“These scholarship recipients have distinguished themselves through their academic achievement, community involvement, and commitment to their future goals,” said Golden West General Manager and CEO Nick Rogness. “Golden West is proud to support students whose hard work and leadership will help strengthen rural South Dakota for years to come.”

The Golden West scholarship program promotes educational opportunity for students served by the member-owned cooperative. Golden West has awarded more than 1,000 scholarships totaling over $1 million since the program began 27 years ago.

Each year, Golden West provides $1,000 scholarships to more than 40 graduating seniors – one for each high school in the Golden West exchanges plus one at-large scholarship. The Wall-based company has offices across South Dakota and serves about one-third of the state’s geography.