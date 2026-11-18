The celebration and honoring of Jones County veterans began on Tuesday, November 10 with a Veterans Day program by the Jones County School District. The program began with the posting of the colors by the Murdo and Draper American Legion. Cayenne Bohon, Student Council President, led the Pledge of Allegiance and also shared some opening remarks. Mrs. Deb O’Reilly presented a Certificate of Authenticity given to the school with an American flag. Following this, the student class officers presented “America’s White Table,” and set a Veterans Day dinner table with various items representing our service member’s sacrifices and committment. Molly Nix then gave a recognition of living Korean War Veterans. The senior class then took turns reading the names of Jones County veterans. Those who were in attendance for the program stood upon their name being called. Finally, Jacey Jensen, Senior Class President, shared some background and history of Veterans Day and the American Legion.

The program then switched to some musical sessions by the kindergarten, 1st, and 2nd grade, the middle and high school choir, singing from grades 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th, and the middle and high school band. They performed many patriotic pieces.

Following the music, a moment of silence was shared for veterans, and the program was closed by Bohon.

On Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11, the Murdo senior center hosted a soup and sandwich meal for veterans and family. They had various types of delicious soups and sandwiches. Murdo Meals on Wheels also held a bake sale during the event.

Veterans, especially our beloved Jones County veterans, we thank you for your service.