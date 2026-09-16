Jones County on fire

A rapidly expanding grass fire erupted in the northwest area of Murdo near 229th Street and Van Metre Road on Tuesday, September 8. The fire burned around 1,090 acres. Multiple fire departments responded alongside the Murdo and Draper Volunteer Fire Departments including Vivian, White River, Presho, and Kennebec departments. The fire was officially declared contained on September 10. On the morning of September 11, a small grass fire started just north of Draper. The fire was declared out around 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning.