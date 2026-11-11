The Jones County NHS Annual Blood drive was held on November 6th at the Technology Center. The school website had a direct link for participants to schedule in their appointment and to answer any questions. NHS members Khloe Stevens and Sailor Vevig greeted donors with their generous smiles and got them checked in. They appeared to have had a good turn out, which isn’t surprizing by how much the community volunteers their time, love and in this case blood. Thank you to all who made this lifesaving event possible.

A Vitalant truck was parked outside the school for transport. Vitalant was founded in 1943, and is one of the nation’s largest nonprofit blood and biotherapies healthcare organizations. They provide hospitals and patients across the U.S. with a safe blood supply, specialized laboratory services, transfusion medicine expertise and research. Vitalant is a partner in the operations of Creative Testing Solutions, the largest independent blood donor testing organization in the U.S. There are several high volume labs that test 70% of the nation’s blood supply.

There is an urgent need for O- negative blood. This is the universal blood,because it can be transfused into patients of any blood type.

If you, your community or your school want more information on how to donate, create a blood drive or any questions go to their website