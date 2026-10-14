Prairie Paws Fall Roundup a big success

Community members gathered at the Prairie Paws retreat for an afternoon of music, food, wagon rides, and shopping. The day was perfect for the event, sunny with a breeze. Multiple local vendors made an appearance including Dakota Girl Candle Co., Rustic Ranch Charcuterie, and The Poor Broke Cowgirl Co. Food vendors from SoDak Natural Foods— Prairie to Plate of Vivian, S.D. was also available. Live music was performed by two different artists, Abbey Leach and Kevin Killion.

Free wagon rides were given by The Cookout & Wagon Co. of Pierre. There were multiple fall-themed photo shoot areas set up for guests to capture this day. There was also a tank for apple bobbing. Though the temperature reached the 90s, fall was definitely in the air at this fun event!