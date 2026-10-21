Welcome, Hunters!

As pheasant hunting season arrived, Jones County welcomed hunters for a season of good company and rich feasts. Rooster rush festivities began on Friday with a live music performance by The Bird Dogs, who brought with them many hunters for the season. They performed at the Murdo Golf Clubhouse. Then, both Saturday and Sunday morning, Jones County Ambulance served up an all you can eat pancake & Omelet breakfast. Delicious!

Later Saturday evening, the Jones County Sportsmen’s Club held their annual Wild Game Feed. Hunters had a chance to socialize about their first day over a banquet of wild game dishes. Over 12 guns were given away, including through some fun games! An auction was held after the feast with auctioneers Bill Eckert and Jake Lolley.