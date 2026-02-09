Alvin Pearson, Jerry & Karen Kroetch PHS Alumni Hall of Fame inductions

Alvin Pearson, Jerry Kroetch, and Karen Kroetch were all inducted into the PHS Alumni Hall of Fame during the homecoming coronation ceremonies on Monday, August 31st. Alvin, Jerry, and Karen have all three been dedicated members of the local community since graduating from PHS; significantly impacting and giving back to the town of Philip.

Alvin Pearson, PHS alumnus class of 1966, ran A&M Laundromat with his mother, Martha Pearson. After Martha passed, Alvin, his wife (Ruby), and his son (Brian), kept the place running for the community for years. There was always a number to call if people needed quarters, soap, or any sort of assistance in the laundromat.

Alvin has been employed at Scotchman Industries for almost 54 years, earning himself the title of “The Voice of Scotchman”. He is requested by many customers for his extensive knowledge and years of experience.

Outside of working hours, Alvin has spent much of his personal time giving back to the community in several ways. To name a few; volunteering as chain gang at home football games for over 40 years, taking tickets for wrestling tournaments, being an active member and Primary Elder of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, and many, many more.

Alvin has driven his convertible — recognizable by most — in Scotty Philip Days and Homecoming parades over the last thirty plus years, chauffeuring Grand Marshals and PHS Homecoming royalty. Accounting furthermore for his love for automobiles, Alvin has placed in the demolition derby and won many stock car races as well, earning himself countless trophies (he had a pink car with the #5 on it).

Alvin attends many local sporting events, concerts, and plays — even when he has no grandchildren participating — just to support his school and community. He would say his greatest achievements in life are his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, who he follows and supports through everything.

When he was younger, Alvin would always help anyone fix their vehicle when they were in a bind and couldn’t afford much. He would get called by locals when a semi would get stuck in the ditch and needed pulled out. Alvin is always willing to help, no matter the time of day.

Alvin Pearson doesn’t love the spotlight on him. He is a giver and chooses to donate his time to his family, community, and others as much as possible. His family admires him because of how much he is willing to give to others.

Jerry and Karen Kroetch, PHS alumni class of 1976 and 1978 (respectively) have made countless contributions to the local community over the years. Side-by-side, they have dedicated more than 45 years to Scotchman Industries — their family business — where Jerry served as President and Karen as Chief Financial Officer. The two were even featured in ‘The Industrial Machinery Digest’ as a globally recognized brand in the world of manufacturing.

Jerry and Karen have made several individual contributions during their time in the Philip community. Jerry has served on the Philip Economic Board for years, and has been a main contributor to Lake Waggoner Golf Course. Additionally, Jerry served as an adviser in the ‘Workshops for Warriors’ organization — a non-profit group based in San Diego, CA.

Karen has served on the Hans P Peterson Hospital Board, the Evening Guild at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and has volunteered much of her time to assist with Youth Group. Recently, Karen was invited to serve on the South Dakota Community Foundation Board alongside Jerry.

Making a personal commitment to address Philip’s housing shortage, Jerry and Karen recently purchased the Hansen property nouth of town — which they generously gifted to the City of Philip for the development of 16 lots within city limits. But, their contributions don’t stop there, as together Jerry and Karen have supported the Haakon County Young Women Kiddie Park, the Prairie Transportation Bus, the Philip Health Care Auxiliary Cancer Care project, the Philip Volunteer Fire Deparment, and countless others.

Jerry and Karen were honored in December of 2020 as Hometown Heroes by the South Dakota Community Foundation for their contributions, and have made amazing scholarship options available to graduating seniors of Philip High School through participating in the foundation.

Jerry and Karen Kroetch have a sincere and dedicated love of their community and its people. They give their parents the credit for instilling strong work ethics, an appreciation of good people, and the desire to make a difference in the world. Their footprints in in the community will be long-lasting and enduring for decades to come.

Any PHS graduate who as been a graduate beyond 10 years is eligible to be nominated for the PHS Alumni Hall of Fame. Nomination forms can be found at www.philip.k12.sd.us under district information and alumni information. Nominations are due by July 1st of each year. You can also reach out to any alumni board member which includes Kim Kochersberger, Debbie Hansen, Brigitte Brucklacher, Diane Fitch, Aaron Fitzerald, Erin Fitzgerald, Tonya Kramer, Lisa Schofield, and Deb Smith. Along with selecting Hall of Fame recipients, the Alumni Board gives out a scholarship to second year and beyond graduates and plans the All-School reunions. The next PHS All School Reunion will be held in the summer of 2032. Make plans to attend.