Supporting our schools, celebrating agriculture, and putting nutritious beef on the lunch tray!

In a community where agriculture and ranching are such an important part of our heritage, what better way to support our local students than by serving them beef raised right here in our own backyard? The Beef to School program brings together local ranchers, the Philip School, and community volunteers with one common goal: providing students with nutritious, high-quality beef while strengthening the connection between our agricultural community and the next generation.

Through the generosity of local ranchers, the program aims to receive four to five market-ready beef animals donated each year to help provide beef for school meals. These donations make a meaningful difference, allowing students to enjoy locally raised beef while learning more about the ranching industry that plays such a vital role in our community. One of the highlights of the program is our monthly hamburger grilling day! Each month, the Beef to School Committee works alongside the Philip School and the use of CHS grill, we grill approximately 240 hamburgers for students. Our beef donors are always invited to join us at the school, help grill hamburgers, and sit down to enjoy lunch with the students. It's a wonderful opportunity for students to meet the ranchers who help provide their food and for our donors to see firsthand the difference their generosity makes.But Why Beef? Let's Talk About It!

Beef isn't just delicious coming off the grill. It's packed with important nutrients that help fuel growing bodies and active minds. Here are a few interesting facts about beef and the cattle industry that might surprise you!

1. Beef Packs an Iron Punch!

Iron helps carry oxygen throughout our bodies and supports energy and concentration. To get roughly the same amount of iron found in just 100 grams of beef, you may need around 600 grams of raw spinach! Plus, the type of iron found in beef is more easily absorbed by our bodies than the iron found in plant foods.

2. Beef Has Been to Space!

In 1965, astronaut John Young famously snuck a corned beef sandwich aboard NASA's Gemini 3 mission! The sandwich didn't last long in space, but it certainly made history. And while we're talking about space, bacon has even been included in astronauts' space meals. Apparently, our love for beef and other meats isn't limited to Earth!

3. Cattle Contribute More Than Just Beef!

Did you know that a single cattle hide can provide enough leather to make approximately 12 basketballs, 144 baseballs, or 20 soccer balls? Cattle provide valuable products that we use in everyday life, from sporting goods to shoes and countless other items.

4. A Cow's Day Is Pretty Busy!

A beef cow can spend around six hours a day eating and another eight hours chewing her cud. That's a lot of chewing! In fact, cattle can make tens of thousands of jaw movements in a single day. All that chewing helps them turn grass and forage into nutritious beef.

5. In South Dakota, Cattle Outnumber People!

That's right! South Dakota is one of several states where cattle outnumber human residents. It's a fun reminder of just how important agriculture and the beef industry are to our state's economy, communities, and way of life.

6. Beef Is a Complete Protein!

Beef contains all nine essential amino acids that our bodies cannot produce on their own. These amino acids help build and repair muscles and other body tissues, making beef an excellent source of high-quality protein for growing students, athletes, and adults alike.

More Than Just

a Hamburger

The Beef to School program is about so much more than serving a delicious hamburger. It's about teaching our young people where their food comes from, recognizing the hard work of our local ranchers, and keeping our agricultural traditions strong. In a world where many children are growing up with little connection to agriculture, we're fortunate to live in a community where students can meet the very people who help put food on their plates. To our beef donors, volunteers, Philip School staff, and everyone who supports this program THANK YOU! Your generosity, time, and commitment are what make Beef to School possible. We couldn’t grill without the use of CHS’s grill. Community backed support for the Beef to School system keeps fresh local beef in our school lunch program to feed all those growing kids attending Philip School.

We are always looking for ranchers interested in donating a market-ready beef animal and community members willing to help with our monthly grilling days. If you are interested in donating, please reach out to Contact Information: Mr Littau 605-859-2679 at the Philip School.

Locally raised. Locally donated. Proudly served to our Philip students!