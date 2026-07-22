First National Bank of Philip sponsors fraud prevention event

On behalf of the First National Bank of Philip, Racheal Gartner and Gavin Brucklacher, hosted the Fraud Awareness Event for the Philip area. John McCullough from Financial & Retailers Protection Association (FRPA) explained throughout the hour long meeting, the best practices, alerts, training and networking ideas for the consumer, to help fight financial fraud through the mail, internet, and phones.

The Awareness Event was held, Wednesday, July 15th, at the Bad River Senior Center and included a free lunch. The Senior Center was packed with a full house of interested community members learning more about social engineering schemes, account takeover attempts, impersonation scams and more.

The main theme of the event was to recognize scams before they strike. John McCullough from FRPA, stated, “If you suspect fraud, call your bank Immediately, don’t wait and act fast.” Those attending had an opportunity to take home a Fraud Fighting ToolBox for Consumers packet, sponsored by FDIC insured First National Bank of Philip.