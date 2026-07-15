Haakon County Young Women’s Kiddie Park vandalized

The Haakon County Young Women’s (HCYW) Kiddie Park was recently vandalized, broke into and rotten, thoughtlessness acts done to the property. The majority of the damage was done to the inside of the newly constructed bathrooms. The HCYW kiddie park is maintained by volunteers who freely give their time to keep up the lawns, trees, seating, storage, painting, play equipment and bathroom facilities.

"This group (HCYW) worked hard to get a park bathroom installed and overall it has been a great asset in its current location,” noted one of the HCYW members. "However we recently discovered that someone or multiple people broke into the bathroom cleaning cabinet and threw all the items down the toilet including full packages of toilet paper, cleaning supplies, a mop, garden scissors, a watering can and more. Along with this there were multiple beer cans found in the bathroom tank and profanity written on the walls.”

Many volunteers came out to help clean up the mess made by the vandal(s). "HCYW members along with city workers and Lurz plumbing had to work together to clean up this mess. Having our members have to take time out of their day, mask up and dig this stuff out of the bathroom pit with a rake, is infuriating to say the least," noted HCYW member.

If you know any information concerning the vandalism, please contact the city office or police. "Through awareness we hope you can help us keep our local park beautiful and accessible for everyone," noted the HCYW. "If you see something, say something!”