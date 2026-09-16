Hamill and Kirkpatrick families receive Natural Resources Conservation Award

Haakon County Conservation District 2026 Natural Resources Conservation Award Program Winners Haakon County, SD – The Haakon County Conservation District is proud to announce Wacey and Jamie Kirkpatrick, and Jason and Vonda Hamill as winners of the 2026 Natural Resources Conservation Award.

The Natural Resources Conservation Award Program was created by the South Dakota Legislature in 2008 to recognize exceptional farming and ranching practices that conserve soil and other natural resources in South Dakota.

Wacey and Jamie Kirkpatrick’s ranch was one of 10 nominated by 5 conservation districts in 2026.

Each award winner receives a certificate and recognition sign, which the recipient may install on the property for which their conservation efforts are being recognized.

The conservation activities of agricultural producers are often overlooked by the general public. This award highlights their work and demonstrates that South Dakota producers can and do make a difference.