Kroetch joins South Dakota Community Foundation Board

Reese Clarkson, Karen Kroetch and Kim Malsam-Rysdon were recently elected to the South Dakota Community Foundation’s Board of Directors. The trio hail from Harding County, Philip and Pierre, respectively.

“We are excited to add these remarkable individuals to our board,” said President and CEO Stephanie Judson. “Each brings a unique set of skills, experiences and expertise, and we look forward to collaborating with them as we pursue the foundation’s work.”

Clarkson is a 4th generation Harding County rancher. The father of two daughters, he has served on the Harding County School Board and is active in a variety of organizations. Clarkson graduated from South Dakota State University.

Kroetch helped run the family business, Scotchman Industries, as Vice President of Finance until her retirement. Today, she and her husband enjoy spending time with family and traveling. They have a goal of visiting every national park in the country, with 50 down and 14 to go. Kroetch is a graduate of Black Hills State University.

Malsam-Rysdon serves as Vice President of Public Policy for Avera Health. Prior to that role, she spent 26 years working in state government, including most recently as Secretary of Health. She graduated from the University of South Dakota and earned a master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Their three-year term will commence on Jan. 1, 2027.

Since 1987, SDCF has cultivated philanthropy across the state to build stronger families and communities. The organization carefully manages donors’ funds and distributes grants to nonprofits and local foundations engaged in addressing the needs of their communities.

About South Dakota

Community Foundation

SDCF is a public non-profit organization established in 1987. SDCF administers over 1,300 funds benefiting hundreds of charitable organizations across the state. Thanks to the generosity of donors, the foundation distributed over $40 million in grants in 2025. To learn more, visit SDCommunityFoundation.org or call 800.888.1842.