Philip farmer named Dakotafest Woman Farmer of the Year

Britni Ross, Philip, South Dakota, was named the Woman Farmer of the Year at the Dakotafest farm show in Mitchell, Aug. 20.

Accepting the award on stage, she said she appreciates haven grown up in agriculture with her parents helping her to make sure her 4-H projects – from green beans to show steers looked perfect.

There were five finalists for Woman Farmer of the Year from around South Dakota Ashley Schwader of Howard, Aubriauna Wiest of Herreid, Whitney Mitchell of Tulare, and Karen Mutschler Eureka. Ross noted that there are many others who contribute meaningfully to the farm.

“There are hundreds of women who are doing what we do every day,” she said.

Ross has a background in financial management and serves as business manager for the Haakon School District in Philip. She helps run two ranching operations alongside her family: the multi-generational CV Ranch and Ghost Road Ranch, which she and her siblings have owned since 2024.

She is a graduate of the South Dakota Agricultural Rural Leadership program and works with the Haakon County Cancer Care Fund to get families facing a cancer diagnosis direct financial support.