Rowcliffe celebrates 50th anniversary milestone at Philip Health Services

Hazel Rowcliffe is celebrating her 50th anniversary with Philip Health Services this month. She began her journey at PHS on October 1, 1976.

Throughout her impressive 50-year career, Hazel has held various positions, but they all share a common thread: her dedication to helping others. Whether it involved assisting someone in getting dressed, ensuring necessary supplies were on hand, completing paperwork, or scheduling staff, her focus has always been on caring for both patients and colleagues.

“Always prioritize investing in people,” Hazel advises. “Be it patients, residents, customers, or staff, it is the individuals who truly shape the company.”

When embarking on a career, Hazel stresses the importance of patience. Don’t rush the process and avoid expecting perfection from day one. Observe and listen to the more experienced staff, and don't hesitate to ask questions if you're unsure about something. Keep in mind that everyone was new at some point.

When Hazel began her journey at Philip Health Services, her intention was to attend nursing school, believing it would be an excellent opportunity to explore her interest in the field. Although she did not complete her nursing education, she remained committed to a career in healthcare. For many years, she worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant.

Hazel recounts that the most unforgettable moment is best kept from polite conversation. It featured two gentlemen, one of whom mistook catheter tubing for his lasso, confidently declaring he was going to “rope that calf.” Another notable instance involved a director of nursing who could strip a bed with just a flick of her wrist if the sheet peeked out from beneath the bedspread. That was a lesson learned, and you only made that mistake once!

“What has driven my motivation and engagement throughout the years,” Hazel explains, “is the opportunity to support and provide healthcare to this community. Having lived here my entire life, I feel a deep connection to it and understand the importance of maintaining healthcare in small rural areas. My 50 years of service here have inspired me to stay motivated and committed to supporting my community.”

Hazel wishes to be remembered for her 50 years of dedication to the company. She hopes her colleagues recall her as a hardworking team member who consistently supported them. Above all, she desires to be recognized for her commitment, dedication, and the care she showed to both the people she served and the staff she supported. She also hopes they will fondly remember the delightful cheese boxes and delicious breads she made to share!

Although Hazel has had the pleasure of working with many individuals throughout her career, five mentors stand out during her time at PHS:

• Shirley Burns, the Director of Nursing at the nursing home where Hazel began her journey. She instilled in Hazel the importance of being a compassionate nurse's aide and treating the elderly with respect and dignity.

• Marilyn Root, Lorraine Venhuizen, and Jeanne Radway all played vital roles in teaching her the values of care, reinforcing that every person deserves to be treated with respect and dignity.

• Cindy Pfeifle was essential in guiding her through the accounts payable process, serving as a patient instructor while Hazel learned the intricacies of that role, which she continues to hold.

Philip Health Services has undergone remarkable transformations since Hazel joined in 1976. There have been substantial enhancements in patient services and locally available treatments, such as the convenience of obtaining a CT scan without the need to travel out of town. It has truly been a blessing to have specialists visit Philip, eliminating the need for patients to travel 90 miles or more for their appointments.

The Impact of Technology on Healthcare

In terms of technological advancements, one of the most significant changes in her job has been mastering computer use. When she first started, all tasks were performed on paper—there wasn't a computer in sight! Today, everything is handled electronically, from charting a patient’s vital signs to settling hospital bills, and even the hospital managing its own expenses. “It is definitely easier than trying to keep track of countless pages of paper,” Hazel remarked.

In terms of the company's future, Hazel envisions that Philip Health Services will consistently enhance technology and deliver top-notch healthcare services and treatments to the community and its surrounding areas.

Hazel engages in a variety of hobbies beyond her professional life. She has a passion for reading and will explore nearly any genre of book. Additionally, she delights in sewing baby quilts and previously created counted cross-stitch projects and doll clothes. Unfortunately, as she has aged, her hands and fingers no longer cooperate as they once did, preventing her from continuing with cross-stitching or crocheting. While she once found great joy in camping with friends in the Black Hills during the summer, the hard ground has become challenging for her to navigate. Nevertheless, she still travels to visit friends and family, relishing the experience of driving (though she prefers to avoid nighttime driving). Every year, she makes several trips to Colorado to see her sister.

Philip Health Services takes great pleasure in recognizing the commitment of our dedicated employee, Hazel Rowcliffe. We look forward to having her with us for many more years!